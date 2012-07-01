LET'S CALL THE WHOLE THING GERSHWIN is Coming to Dizzy's Club

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with Let's Call the Whole Thing Gershwin on Sunday, December 21st, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM

Let's Call the Whole Thing Gershwin kicks off Christmas week as Songbook Sundays celebrates perhaps the most famous songwriting team in the world, George and Ira Gershwin.

The evening is a fizzy New York holiday toast to iconic songs from I Got Rhythm and Embraceable You to Let's Call the Whole Thing Off, and everything in between.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Broadway and TV's Linda Purl (The Office), starry jazz vocalist Nicolas King (collaborations with Liza Minnelli) and JALC rising star Imani Rousselle.

Music Director Ted Rosenthal leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Noriko Ueda, bass (Nancy Wilson, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Tim Horner, drums (Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Erena Terakubo, alto saxophone (Kenny Barron, Ron Carter). A few breezy stories, and it's a Dizzy's holiday jazz party.

Ms. Winer said: “We're at the end of our fourth year of Songbook Sundays, and incredibly grateful to be celebrating the holiday season with the warm community of audience and performers who've made our Dizzy's series a happy home. Our goal has always been to create a warm, safe place to gather together and celebrate the great music of the American Songbook—always a jazz party with joy and fun.”

One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in about to begin its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, and Leonard Bernstein. It will continue on February 8th with the songs of Dorothy Fields. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $55, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.