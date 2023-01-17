Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! to Have New York Premiere at Greenwich House Theater in February

LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! to Have New York Premiere at Greenwich House Theater in February

Faced with the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, Leo will ask the big questions – such as, "Am I hot?", "Is this helping?", and more.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Producers Kevin McCollum (Six, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights) and Lucas McMahon (Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Mike Birbiglia's The New One) have announced the New York Premiere of Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, written and performed by Leo Reich, direct from sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre in London. Directed by Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show, Alex Edelman: Just for Us), featuring music composed by Tony Award winner Toby Marlow (Six), and with lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show), the production will play a strictly limited engagement from February 15 - March 11, 2023, at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC). Tickets are on sale now at www.LeoReich.com.

"As soon as we saw Literally Who Cares in Edinburgh, we knew it would be an instant smash," said producers Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon. "Leo is incredibly talented, brazen, and hilarious, and we cannot wait for New York audiences to experience this wildly fun show."

At long last, this self-diagnosed, important young mind is ready to share some of his notoriously perfect opinions with the community at large. Faced with the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, Leo will ask the big questions - such as, "Am I hot?", "Is this helping?", and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?" Treading the line between hilarious standup and humorless performance art, he will blend songs, anecdotes, and anxious non-sequiturs in a valiant attempt to raise awareness about important social and political causes, such as his own Twitter.

In the words of Leo himself: "To come to my show is self-care; to miss it, would be toxic; to criticize it any way whatsoever, amounts to gaslighting. Or something."

Leo is a stand-up comedian and writer who recently opened for Simon Amstell on his latest UK tour and has previously opened for Cat Cohen on tour. He was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2022 and his TV appearances include "Friday Night Live" (Channel 4), "Late Night Mash" (Dave), "Comedy Central Live" (Comedy Central) and "Jonathan Ross Comedy Club" (ITV). He has written two episodes for the upcoming series "Entitled" airing on Showtime and Channel 4, and is currently working on various scripted projects.

Literally Who Cares?! debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2022 to rave reviews and quickly sold-out. The show transferred to London's Soho Theatre in October and sold out there, as well.

Tickets are $50, and on sale now at www.LeoReich.com. The regular performance schedule is Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30pm, and Friday & Saturdays at 7pm & 9:30pm.




iris menas, Deonte Goodman & More to Star in New Musical Web Series WAY DOWN on B Photo
iris menas, Deon'te Goodman & More to Star in New Musical Web Series WAY DOWN on Broadstream
Broadstream and wild project will present the first season of WAY DOWN, a new musical web series featuring six original songs by Nini Camps, Stephen Kellogg, Deon’te Goodman, and Kent Coleman.
The Theater Center Incubator Series to Present TOOTHYS TREASURE Workshop This Month Photo
The Theater Center Incubator Series to Present TOOTHY'S TREASURE Workshop This Month
The Theater Center, home to some of Off-Broadway's longest running shows (including Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody), has announced that it will present four workshop performances of Toothy's Treasure, the second production featured in the inaugural year of its new incubator series.
Photos: Eva Noblezadas NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC Opens at Audibles Minetta Lane Thea Photo
Photos: Eva Noblezada's NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, written and performed by two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater
See photos of the cast and crew of Lincoln Center Theater’s THE COAST STARLIGHT gathering for the first rehearsal of Keith Bunin’s new play, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

More Hot Stories For You


THE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut at Midnight TheatreTHE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut at Midnight Theatre
January 17, 2023

Direct from a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Black Version makes its New York City debut for Black History Month at Manhattan West's Midnight Theatre.
Amy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the GateAmy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the Gate
January 17, 2023

BARD AT THE GATE – the digital theater series created by Paula Vogel and produced in concert with McCarter Theater Center – will continue its 3rd season with the debut of TENT REVIVAL by Majkin Holmquist, streaming via Broadway on Demand on January 30th at 7 p.m.
LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! to Have New York Premiere at Greenwich House Theater in FebruaryLEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! to Have New York Premiere at Greenwich House Theater in February
January 17, 2023

The New York Premiere of Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, written and performed by Leo Reich, will be presented at Greenwich House Theater. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Get a First Look at COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK at the Lucille Lortel TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
January 17, 2023

Get a first look at Colin Quinn: Small Talk, a new comedy written by and starring Colin Quinn, is currently in previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of NOT ABOUT ME at Theater for the New CityPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of NOT ABOUT ME at Theater for the New City
January 17, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Theater for the New City's world premiere of Not About Me, written and directed by acclaimed playwright Eduardo Machado.
share