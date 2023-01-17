LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! to Have New York Premiere at Greenwich House Theater in February

Producers Kevin McCollum (Six, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights) and Lucas McMahon (Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Mike Birbiglia's The New One) have announced the New York Premiere of Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, written and performed by Leo Reich, direct from sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre in London. Directed by Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show, Alex Edelman: Just for Us), featuring music composed by Tony Award winner Toby Marlow (Six), and with lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show), the production will play a strictly limited engagement from February 15 - March 11, 2023, at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC). Tickets are on sale now at www.LeoReich.com.

"As soon as we saw Literally Who Cares in Edinburgh, we knew it would be an instant smash," said producers Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon. "Leo is incredibly talented, brazen, and hilarious, and we cannot wait for New York audiences to experience this wildly fun show."

At long last, this self-diagnosed, important young mind is ready to share some of his notoriously perfect opinions with the community at large. Faced with the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, Leo will ask the big questions - such as, "Am I hot?", "Is this helping?", and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?" Treading the line between hilarious standup and humorless performance art, he will blend songs, anecdotes, and anxious non-sequiturs in a valiant attempt to raise awareness about important social and political causes, such as his own Twitter.

In the words of Leo himself: "To come to my show is self-care; to miss it, would be toxic; to criticize it any way whatsoever, amounts to gaslighting. Or something."

Leo is a stand-up comedian and writer who recently opened for Simon Amstell on his latest UK tour and has previously opened for Cat Cohen on tour. He was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2022 and his TV appearances include "Friday Night Live" (Channel 4), "Late Night Mash" (Dave), "Comedy Central Live" (Comedy Central) and "Jonathan Ross Comedy Club" (ITV). He has written two episodes for the upcoming series "Entitled" airing on Showtime and Channel 4, and is currently working on various scripted projects.

Literally Who Cares?! debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2022 to rave reviews and quickly sold-out. The show transferred to London's Soho Theatre in October and sold out there, as well.

Tickets are $50, and on sale now at www.LeoReich.com. The regular performance schedule is Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30pm, and Friday & Saturdays at 7pm & 9:30pm.