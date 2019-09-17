LAUGHING LIBERALLY: MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN Enters Final Week of Performances

It's the final week of LAUGHING LIBERALLY OFF BROADWAY: "MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN," featuring a diverse roster of political performers taking back the discourse and bringing joy and intelligent topical humor to the NY stage. Featuring John Fugelsang and presented by Laughing Liberally, in association with Eric Krebs, the final week will see headliners Janeane Garafolo, Phoebe Robinson, Two Dope Queens, Judy Gold, Elayne Boosler and more take the stage at St. Clement's Theatre (423 West 46th Street). A complete list of performers and dates can be found at www.laughingliberallyny.com.

"This has been an amazing couple of weeks," comments producer Eric Krebs. "We have had the most varied and diverse roster of comics that I could have imagined. We have hosted three Muslim comics, a gay Iranian comic, several extraordinary gifted African American women, not to mention a gang of highly gifted nationally known performers such as Elayne Boosler, Janeane Garofalo and John Fugelsang. My hope is to return "Make America Laugh Again" to a larger venue as we swing full force into the 2020 election cycle. After all, America has to learn to laugh again...at itself."

"It's like Woodstock for NYC political comics" says headliner, SiriusXM radio host & Drama League nominee John Fugelsang, who performs every night with a constantly rotating cast of comedians & satirists.

"I'm proud to be part of a lineup that includes gay comics, Muslim comics, and at least one gay Muslim comic" says Fugelsang. "To have Elayne Boosler - the first woman comic to get a primetime TV special and a former host of the White House Correspondent's Dinner headlining 4 dates of a run like this is amazing."

"While some politicians promise to Make American Great Again, others are struggling to keep America whole again, as the beacon to the rest of the world of decency, compassion, justice and civil rights," producer Krebs says. He adds, "At Laughing Liberally, we feel that we can assist the process by reminding Americans that laughter is a universal medicine that can help to heal the wounds of anger, divisiveness and political battle. Besides, it's the best that some of us can do to bring America together again."

Fugelsang added "recently someone said to me - 'hey - it's not funny anymore.' And I'm like 'I know. That's why we've got to make fun of it.'"

The Theater at St. Clement's is New York's 3rd oldest off-Broadway performance venue. David Mamet's "American Buffalo" premiered there and Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway, Harvey Fierstein & Nathan Lane have all performed on its stage.

The performance schedule is: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 & $40 and available at www.laughingliberallyny.com.





