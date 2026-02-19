L Morgan Lee Will Narrate THE LISTENING at East Village Basement

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience the electrifying world of THE LISTENING, the world premiere of an intimate, live, sonic, supernatural storytelling production from AKS Immersive. Inspired by the critically acclaimed, 5-star audio fiction series DRAMA: An Aural Experience™ (“Anthology”), this event brings supernatural tales to life in a way you’ve never experienced before.

With narration by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee and powerhouse performances from Broadway’s Jason Veasey (Tony Award winning A Strange Loop, The Lion King, Best Medicine, Fox, Only Murders In The Building, Hulu) and Morgan Siobhan Green (Eurydice in Hadestown, Broadway Tour & Be More Chill, Broadway), plus the rising talent of David Israeli, THE LISTENING invites you into a theatrical universe where every sound, word, and emotion surrounds you.

For just 30 guests per performance, step into the bespoke venue East Village Basement, don your headphones, and become fully immersed. Let original supernatural stories unfold around you through live performances blended with cinematic musical scoring, haunted lighting, and immersive audio design. This is sonic live storytelling come to life, led by an acclaimed Broadway, film, and TV cast.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey James Keyes (Killer Chef with James Patterson) and directed & conceived by visionary Aaron Salazar, whose previous productions have been featured in The New York Times and named Best NYC Immersive Experiences in TimeOut NY.

THE LISTENING is available for a strictly limited, one-week engagement.