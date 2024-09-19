Klea Blackhurst to Perform THE BOX SET at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in “The Box Set,” a fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s acclaimed shows. Following three smash shows, the series resumes with the special event “An Evening with Klea Blackhurst” on October 20, followed by a reprise of Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 10. Both shows are Sunday nights at 7:00 PM. Blackhurst’s “The Box Set” gives Klea’s longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing new generation of theater and music fans to discover them. Tickets to each show are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for all shows at $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Sunday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

“An Evening with Klea Blackhurst”

Known for shows that zero in on the contributions of someone specific, from Ethel Merman to the careers of Jerry Herman, Vernon Duke or Hoagy Carmichael, she has gathered raves from critics and audiences alike. Occasionally though, Klea curates an evening and goes themeless. Just like her stockings! From “The Yodeling Muchacha” to “A Pretty Girl Milking Her Cow,” this show is a baby Box Set of “Evenings” she’s performed over the last twenty years. It is a wonderful celebration of pluck, verve, perseverance and the pocket trumpet.



Sunday, November 10 at 7:00 PM

“EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW –The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

“Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and

powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Klea Blackhurst is an actress, singer and comedienne who has appeared in legendary concert venues from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Boston, Pittsburgh to Philly. Most recently she appeared as the Witch in Into the Woods for Opera North, Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood, conducted by Keith Lockhart, as well as Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Cincinnati Pops, under the direction of John Morris Russell. Theatre credits include NY: Party Face opposite Hayley Mills, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Regional: the 50th Anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at The Goodspeed Opera House, The Nutty Professor by Rupert Holmes and the late Marvin Hamlisch, directed by legendary Jerry Lewis. Her television appearances include “Pose,” “The Knick,” two seasons on “The Onion News Network” as legal pundit Shelby Cross, “Law and Order SVU”, and “Sesame Street.” Klea is a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah. She is also a member of Mendez Boxing Harlem where she is known as The Belter.



Klea Blackhurst’s “The Box Set” previously presented “Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke’s Broadway” on April 14, “One of the Girls: The Words and Music of Jerry Herman” on May 5, and “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” with Billy Stritch on September 15.



