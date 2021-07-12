Keri René Fuller, Jennifer Apple and Josh Daniel Will Lead [title of show] With Bridge Production Group Next Month

The Bridge Production Group will present their production of the Tony Award-nominated musical [title of show], which will be directed by Artistic Director Max Hunter and presented as part of their summer residency at the Brooklyn Navy Yards (141 Flushing Avenue at Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn. Building 92, enter through Building 77), August 13-21.

Performances will take place outdoors on Friday, August 13 at 8pm, Saturday, August 14 at 8pm, Sunday, August 15 at 8pm, Monday, August 16 at 8pm, Thursday, August 19 at 8pm, Friday, August 20 at 8pm, and Saturday, August 21 at 8pm. Tickets ($20-$50) are available for advance purchase at www.bridgeproductiongroup.org. All patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

The cast will feature Keri René Fuller as Heidi (Waitress and Jagged Little Pill on Broadway; Grizabella in the National Tour of Cats), Jennifer Apple as Susan (National Tour of The Band's Visit), Josh Daniel as Hunter (Book of Mormon on Broadway; Little Shop of Horrors at Westside Theatre), and Max Hunter as Jeff (The Blue Room, Red Light Winter, Richard III with Bridge Production Group). The creative team will include Lighting and Projection Design by Cheyenne Sykes with Stage Management by Melissa Barry. All actors are appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.

In [title of show] two struggling writers, Jeff and Hunter, hear about a new musical theatre festival, the submission deadline for which is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan and Heidi - and Larry on keyboard. [title of show] - taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" - follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. Above all, [title of show] is a love letter to the musical theatre - a uniquely American art form - and to the joy of collaboration.

The Bridge Production Group's residency at the Brooklyn Navy Yards will also feature world premiere short plays by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley (Doubt), a staged reading of a new play by Pulitzer Prize-nominee Lyle Kessler (Orphans), and the Picnic Plays, a series of informal readings of new work currently in development.

Max Hunter (Director) is the Artistic Director of The Bridge Production Group, through which he has directed See You (United States premiere), Richard III, Hedda (World Premiere Commission), and The Blue Room. New York: Young Pilgrims (Clemente Arts Center), TaRaRaBOOM: A Three Sisters Mish-Mash (CRASH Theater, Access Theatre), Zorba! (Encores!, dir. Walter Bobbie). Max directed Cabaret for the 100th Anniversary of the JHU Barnstormers at Johns Hopkins University. Readings and developmental work featured at VoxFest at Dartmouth College; Fire This Time Festival, National Black Theatre. Max is an Associate Member of the SDC. www.maxhuntersite.com