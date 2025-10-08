Keith Varney's TEN TIMES I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN I WAS AUTISTIC is Coming to The United Solo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ten Times I Should Have Known I Was Autistic, a one man play, written and performed by Keith Varney (I Got Fired; SVU:The Musical) will play Theatre Row – Theater 1 as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival, it was announced today. Directed Derek Roland (Time Step; This Is Modern Art), Ten Times…is executive produced by Liz Ulmer.

Keith should have known that he was autistic, but he didn’t figure it out until he had a divorce under his belt and a potbelly over it. Recounting ten obvious clues he ignored, Keith pieces together the ways that being a high-masking neurodivergent has shaped the course of his entire life – even if he was not-so-blissfully unaware of it.

Featuring revealing, comedic and potentially incriminating stories, Keith charts his autistic journey from an awkward and polarizing child to an awkward and polarizing adult. But at least now he has an excuse.

Ten Times features lighting design by Orrin Dow, sound and original music by Alexander Charles, technical direction by Michael Indeglio, associate direction by Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), and Denise Wilcox is the Production Stage Manager.

“Discovering that I was autistic re-wrote the story of my life,” said Keith Varney. “The events stayed the same, but the context shifted. Writing this show has been a hilarious, heartbreaking and deeply freeing experience. I’m honored to get a chance to share my story – and dozens of incredibly embarrassing childhood photos.”

Ten Times I Should Have Known I Was Autistic plays Theater Row – Stage 1 (410 W. 42nd Street) on November 4th at 7:00PM as part of the United Solo Theater Festival.