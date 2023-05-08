Katey Sagal Joins THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Off-Broadway This Summer

Amas Musical Theatre in association with Jim Kierstead, Broadway Factor, Linda Karn and David Bryant, announced that Katey Sagal ("The Connors," "Married...With Children," "Sons of Anarchy") has joined the cast in the role of 'Agatha' for the Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon. Performances are scheduled to begin at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm with an official opening on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm. Performances are scheduled through July 9, 2023.

"I'm thrilled to be working again with my longtime friend, Katey Sagal," shares Mr. Gordon. "Her extraordinary talent will bring an exciting dimension to this production."

"I am exhilarated that Katey is joining our incredibly talented cast of Heather-what an absolute icon!," exclaims director and choreographer Rachel Klein. "This production is so exciting for me because it centers on the themes of otherness, identity, and the cathartic power of love. I am honored that Katey will be bringing her rock'n blues, powerhouse authenticity to this thrilling, resonant, and thoughtfully fun piece!"

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

"Amas is delighted to be presenting this musical by Paul Gordon whose work I have admired for so long," says Donna Trinkoff. "With a very catchy score, The Gospel According to Heather raises timely questions about our search for truth in this crazy world."

"I'm thrilled to bring this youthful, energetic, and topical piece to the stage," said Jim Kierstead. "Heather encourages the audience to think for oneself and not follow others blindly, which is exactly the type of message we need these days. And Paul Gordon's edgy pop score is sure to please audiences of all ages."

In addition to Ms. Sagal, the cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Darron Hayes (Notes From Now), Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Wayne Wilson, and Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom). Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege, Sarita Amani Nash, and Zach Rand.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Sawaan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), and Brendan McCann (props design). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Tickets are $29 for all previews (June 14-26) and $39-$49 (Premium tickets are $59) and may be obtained online at www.Theater555.com and in person at the Theater 555 box office (555 West 42nd Street).

The performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. There are additional performances on Wednesday's June 14 and 21 at 7:00pm.