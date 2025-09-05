Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Extends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to demand and in advance of opening on September 10, Color Theories, the new theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, has been extended to October 5, 2025. Performances of this strictly limited engagement, which began previews on September 3 and marked Torres' Off-Broadway debut, continues at Performance Space New York (150 1st Ave, 4th Floor, Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $69, are now on sale at www.color-theories.com.

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, which the judges noted “doesn't so much defy categorization as much as it hopes to do away with categories altogether,” and hot on the heels of his directorial feature Problemista (in which he stars opposite Tilda Swinton), Color Theories finds Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece.

Julio Torres commented, “I have some untested theories about colors that I'd like to explain via this multimedia, potentially synesthetic experience.”

The creative team for Color Theories includes Tommaso Ortino (scenic designer), Muriel Parra (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), Lia Ouyang Rusli (composer), André Azevedo Sweet (video & projections designer), Sam Levy (director of photography), Monkey Boys Productions (puppets and puppetry), and Jack Serio (artistic consultant).

Color Theories is produced by Boundary Road Productions (Chris Douglas & Christian Palomares) and co-presented by Performance Space New York.