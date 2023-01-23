Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julie Benko to Star in JULIE SINGS JULE Benefit Concert at The York Theatre Company

Julie Benko to Star in JULIE SINGS JULE Benefit Concert at The York Theatre Company

Julie Sings Jule, an evening of music by composer Jule Styne, will be presented on Monday evening, April 10, 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  

The York Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit concert evening starring special guest and member of the York Theatre family, Julie Benko, appearing weekly as the alternate Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl.

The York Theatre Company will present Julie Benko, accompanied by a band led by her musical director husband Jason Yeager, at The Theatre at St. Jeans for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY special benefit concert. Julie Sings Jule, an evening of music by composer Jule Styne, will be presented on Monday evening, April 10, 2023, beginning at 7:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

The Spring Benefit Concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM, followed by a special VIP seated supper and reception with Ms. Benko. VIP Tickets are priced at $500 (includes show and reception) with $200 for show only. For additional information or to make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

"All the mishegoss to do with Funny Girl has died down, and it's clear that Julie Benko is an actual star. The York had her first in Bar Mitzvah Boy in 2018, and we're absolutely kvelling that she will appear for our Spring benefit on April 10th," said Jim Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. "Don't miss it!"

Julie Benko

is currently marching her band out on Broadway, where you can catch her as the alternate for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl every Thursday evening. She was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in the New York Times, honored as one of 40 Under 40 by Crain's New York Business, hailed by CBS Mornings as "Broadway's breakout star," and praised in several other national platforms extolling her performance. Other Broadway and touring credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. At The York Theatre Company, Julie starred in yet another Jewish-themed Jule Styne revival: Bar Mitzvah Boy. She has appeared in leading roles in such shows as Once (Wilde Award, Best Actress in a Musical), The Fantasticks, Our Town, Rags, The Golem of Havana, ...Spelling Bee, and more at such venues as Barrington Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Weston Playhouse, and others. Her debut album Introducing Julie Benko and newest recording Hand in Hand (Club44 Records), a duo effort with her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager, are now available wherever music is streaming. Julie is also a writer: Her first full-length play, The District, was named as a semifinalist at the Eugene O'Neill's National Theater Conference, and her first short film, "The Newlywed's Guide to Physical Intimacy," received accolades at film festivals across the globe. She holds a BFA in Drama and an MFA in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Visit her website, www.JulieBenko.com, or follow her on social media @Jujujuliebee to discover more.

The York Theatre Company

is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving neglected, notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent New York premieres have included Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York in 2010, and subsequently to rave reviews in London-as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals" and, more recently, a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jeans at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.

For more information visit: www.yorktheatre.org




HIP HOP CINDERELLA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at the New Victory Theater in February Photo
HIP HOP CINDERELLA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at the New Victory Theater in February
Hip Hop Cinderella will make its New York stage debut on February 10th at the New Victory Theater. See how to purchase tickets!
ELEANORS STORY: AN AMERICAN GIRL IN HITLERS GERMANY to Debut at 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festiva Photo
ELEANOR'S STORY: AN AMERICAN GIRL IN HITLER'S GERMANY to Debut at 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater
Ingrid Garner’s internationally acclaimed adaptation of her grandmother’s memoir will make its Off-Broadway debut at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival, delivering an account of war that is more relevant than ever. 
Photos: First Look at MEMORIAL at Pan Asian Repertory Photo
Photos: First Look at MEMORIAL at Pan Asian Repertory
The world premiere engagement of Memorial, a new play by Livian Yeh, directed by Jeff Liu, began performances, Thursday, January 19, 2023 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023 at Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Check out photos here!
Flora Les SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theat Photo
Flora Le's SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY, a solo show written and performed by Washington, DC-based storyteller Flora Le, is part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival. This powerful storytelling piece is best described as “Motorcycle Diaries” meets “Eat, Pray, Love” set in Vietnam. 

More Hot Stories For You


Japan Society Presents AKUTAGAWA Puppet Theater, February 23-25Japan Society Presents AKUTAGAWA Puppet Theater, February 23-25
January 23, 2023

AKUTAGAWA is a stage portrait of Ryunosuke Akutagawa, father of the modern Japanese short novel and best known for In a Grove, the basis of Akira Kurosawa's landmark 1950 film Rashomon.  
Photos: First Look at LA GOLONDRINA (THE SWALLOW) at Repertorio EspañolPhotos: First Look at LA GOLONDRINA (THE SWALLOW) at Repertorio Español
January 23, 2023

Get a first look at production photos of Guillem Clua’s LA GOLONDRINA (The Swallow), which started previews on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Repertorio Español.
Casts Announced for FALL RIVER FISHING and THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR World Premieres at BEDLAMCasts Announced for FALL RIVER FISHING and THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR World Premieres at BEDLAM
January 23, 2023

BEDLAM has announced casting for its 2023 season, which will feature two world premieres: Zuzanna Szadkowski & Deborah Knox’s FALL RIVER FISHING and Talene Monahon’s THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR. 
Julie Benko to Star in JULIE SINGS JULE Benefit Concert at The York Theatre CompanyJulie Benko to Star in JULIE SINGS JULE Benefit Concert at The York Theatre Company
January 23, 2023

The York Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit concert evening starring special guest and member of the York Theatre family, Julie Benko, appearing weekly as the alternate Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl.
HIP HOP CINDERELLA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at the New Victory Theater in FebruaryHIP HOP CINDERELLA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at the New Victory Theater in February
January 23, 2023

Hip Hop Cinderella will make its New York stage debut on February 10th at the New Victory Theater. See how to purchase tickets!
share