Juan Castro, Eli Gonzalez and More to Star in ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!

Atlantic for Kids has revealed the cast for the new musical Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!”, based on the “Elephant & Piggie” books by Mo Willems. with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and direction and choreography by MK Lawson.

The cast of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” will feature Juan Castro, Eli Gonzalez, Frenki Hykollari, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Gabriella Scott, and Cindy Tsai.

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, will feature sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Rose Bisogno, lighting by David A. Sexton, sound by Alex Attalla, props by Hannah F. Tarr, music direction by Fernanda Douglas, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting. Celina Revollar will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Relaxed Performance: A relaxed performance of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” will be held on Saturday, January 17 at 11am. For more information, visit https://atlantictheater.org/relaxed-performances/