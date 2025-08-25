Josh Sharp's TA-DA! Extends Off-Broadway For Second and Final Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Sharp's ta-da!, written by and starring Josh Sharp (Dicks: The Musical) and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), has extended for the second and final time, now playing through September 27, 2025.

ta-da! began previews July 7, 2025, at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014) and opened July 21. Recently extended through September 11, ta-da! will now play an additional week of performances, beginning Monday September 22, 2025, through Saturday September 27, 2025.

Josh Sharp's ta-da! is a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds.

ta-da! features scenic design by Meredith Ries (Untitled Danceshowpartything), lighting design by Obie Award recipientCha See (Oh, Mary!), co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy (Primer For A Failed Superpower), and magic by Skylar Fox(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The current performance schedule is as follows: Mondays – Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 5pm & 8pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance Sunday August 31 at 2pm, and no performance Monday September 1.

The performance schedule for the week of September 22 is as follows: Monday - Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday at 5:30pm & 8:30pm; Friday at 7pm; and Saturday at 2pm.

Josh Sharp is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian. He is one of the stars, writers and executive producers of Dicks: The Musical. This was A24's first musical feature and was adapted from Josh and Aaron Jackson's long-running off-off-Broadway production, F*CKING IDENTICAL TWINS. The musical premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning the Midnight Madness People's Award, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “outrageously amusing” and Deadline calling it “an unforgettable film debut." Together, Aaron and Josh appeared as a correspondent duo on “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” for Comedy Central. Josh began performing at the Upright Citizens' Brigade Theater in 2009 and has starred in “Search Party” (HBO), “At Home with AmySedaris” (TruTV), “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” (Showtime), and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (Netflix). He has performed stand-up on “2 Dope Queens” (HBO) and “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” (Comedy Central). He directed Sorry For Your Loss at the Minetta Lane Theater.