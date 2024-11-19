Jon Schnitzer's JUST THE TIP Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jon Schnitzer's Just The Tip opens tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series! The show runs Off-Broadway through November 23, Tuesday - Saturday at 7pm.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis.

Jon Schnitzer went from being the biggest little zealot at Jewish private school, to questioning everything. You will too, after his hilarious and heartwarming stories about family, religion, circumcision, and that's... JUST THE TIP!

Jon unites us on what divides us with big laughs and personal anecdotes that cracked-up audiences at The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, Gotham NYC and all over Los Angeles. Just The Tip, his first solo show, premiered at Hollywood Fringe with a sold out run and rave reviews.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

Photo credit: Ian Zandi

