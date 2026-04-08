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Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Cearley was joined by guest performers including AJ Shively, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more.

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Last week, Nick Cearley brought a new concert to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Nick Cearley: In Harmony, a musical tribute to the beloved 1981 Sesame Street album In Harmony. See photos and videos from the evening here!

Cearley was joined by guest performers including AJ Shively, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andy Mientus, Natalie Joy Johnson, Brady Miller, Sonny Ratcliff, and Tom Regouski, with Brian Nash serving as music director.

The record record featured twelve songs, including “Jellyman Kelly,” “Blueberry Pie,” “Wynken, Blynken and Nod,” “Be With Me,” and “Share," sung by George Benson, Al Jarreau, Linda Ronstadt, and Bette Midler, and more.

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos & Video: Nick Cearley Presents IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Nick Cearley's In Harmony concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre






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