Johanna Day and Nancy McKeon Will Lead PEN PALS Off-Broadway

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the producers of Pen Pals, the new play by Michael Griffo, have announced its New York City debut at The Theatre at St. Clement's. After its overwhelmingly positive response from its sold-out run at New Jersey Repertory Company, this presentation will feature Two-Time Tony Nominee Johanna Day (How I Learned to Drive, Sweat) and Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”); Pen Pals tells the extraordinary story of two women who forge an unbreakable bond over five decades—entirely through letters. Directed by Suzanne Barabas, the production will begin performances on December 5, 2024, with its official opening night on December 11, 2024, and will run through December 22, 2024.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals, follows Bernie, played by Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”), and Mags (two-time Tony Award-nominee Johanna Day) live in two different countries, they’ve never met, and yet they’re best friends. Because they’ve been pen pals for over fifty years.

Since they were teenagers, they’ve shared every aspect of their lives with each other. The trivial bits, the most intimate details, all the happiness, all the heartache. They’ve told each other things they wouldn’t dare tell another soul. Even though Bernie lives in New Jersey and Mags is from England, the women are closer to each other than anyone else in the world.

After a sold-out run at NJ Rep, critics have called Pen Pals “Utterly absorbing, packing an emotional punch. So intense you feel like you’re watching a story unfold in real time." "I cannot more strongly encourage you to see the story of two Pen Pals." Out in NJ. The play’s universal themes of connection, resilience, and friendship resonate deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.

"It is an honor to be producing PEN PALS, a show that celebrates the extraordinary in the everyday lives of women by demonstrating the strength of friendship and female empowerment. We are thrilled for audiences to experience this beautiful show and see a piece of their own humanity in the story of Bernie and Mags." - Lead Producer, Lisa Dozier Shacket.

Pen Pals is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen® for the Off-Broadway production and will donate 5% of the total ticket sales and 100% of all customer donations collected to Susan G. Komen®, whose mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. For more information, please contact Susan G. Komen® at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or visit www.komen.org.

The creative team includes Jessica Parks (set designer), David C. Woolard (Costume Designer), Jill Nagle (lighting designer), and Nick Simone(sound designer), with Rose Riccardi as the production stage manager. Pen Pals is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon. Produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket with Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company. Logan DeWitt is associate producer.

Pen Pals begins performances on December 5 at 7 PM (special first preview curtain time) and will open on December 11, running through December 22, 2024. The show plays Monday at 7 PM, Thursday at 5 PM & 8 PM, Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM (ADDED SHOW Wednesday, Dec 18 at 7 PM) at St. Clement’s Theatre, located at 423 West 46th St, New York, NY. Tickets are $35 - $125 and can be purchased by visiting www.PenPalsPlay.com

