Jim Vines And Carl Mercurio to Present BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR Holiday Shows

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, the stars of The Broadway Magic Hour, a family-friendly hour of fun-filled magical entertainment, will present Holiday Magic Spectacular! shows on selected Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays throughout December at Broadway Comedy Club.

Join Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio this holiday season for a special rendition of their hit show Broadway Magic Hour. This family friendly magic show was voted "A Top Magic Show in NYC" by Time Out NY, and now, for a select number of dates, they are bringing a whole new set of holiday-themed wonders to New York audiences. Complete with audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand magic, there's something for every member of the family in this one-of-a-kind, all-ages, holiday event!

DECEMBER 2025 DATES

Saturday, December 13, 2PM (Tickets)

Saturday, December 20, 11AM (Tickets)

Sunday, December 21, 1PM (Tickets)

Monday, December 22, 2PM (Tickets)

Saturday, December 27, 2PM (Tickets)

Sunday, December 28, 2PM (Tickets)

Monday, December 29, 2PM (Tickets)

Tuesday, December 30, 2PM (Tickets)