Jesus & Sons To Present THE DARREN PODCAST SHOW LIVE! At Under St. Marks

JESUS & SONS will present THE DARREN PODCAST SHOW LIVE!, written and performed by Josh Cab and directed by Justis James, as part of the New York City Fringe Festival presented by FRIGID New York. Performances will take place at Under St. Marks.

The 35-minute solo performance centers on Darren, a fictional podcaster who also identifies as a rapper and landlord. The show is structured as a live podcast recording, with audience interaction and guest appearances woven into the performance.

Josh Cab began writing and performing plays in San Jose, California, before returning to the stage in New York City. THE DARREN PODCAST SHOW LIVE! marks his second Off-Broadway presentation of an original character. Director Justis James is a New York–based actor, writer, and director.

JESUS & SONS is a theatre company focused on intimate performance work and has presented original projects centered on personal and experimental storytelling.

Performance Schedule

Friday, April 3 at 9:50 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 at 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at 3:40 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Performances run April 2–20, 2026, as part of the New York City Fringe Festival.

Ticketing Information

Performances take place at Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10002. Tickets are $25 and are available in advance at frigid.nyc. All box office proceeds go directly to the artists.