Jenna Rubaii, Maya Days and More to Star in SONGS FROM AVALONA: A MUSICAL LEGEND Concert

The David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center will present Songs from Avalona: A Musical Legend, a special one-night immersive concert event on February 21, offering audiences an intimate introduction to the powerful music and mythic world of Avalona: A Musical Legend.

Conceived by award-winning songwriter, producer, and storyteller Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Rocktopia) and executive produced by Bob Kinkel (co-creator and producer of Trans-Siberian Orchestra), AVALONA is a genre-defying odyssey of song, storytelling, movement, and breathtaking digital imagery. Drawing inspiration from the lyrical mysticism of Rumi and the archetypal wisdom of Joseph Campbell, the work weaves a living tapestry of courage, transformation, and self-discovery.

This concert presentation distills the heart of the larger immersive production into a powerful live musical experience, spotlighting AVALONA’s original cinematic pop anthems while inviting audiences into an enchanted modern myth where music and story breathe as one.

The evening features a standout cast of Broadway and international performers, led by Jenna Rubaii as Avalona (Jesus Christ Superstar, Groundhog Day, American Idiot), with Maya Days (Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida), Dan Dommench (Rock of Ages, Glee, Rent, Heathers), Madeline Serrano (Evita, Annie, Matilda), and Dina Fanai. The performance also features Fabricio Seraphin as Dark Horse (Hypnotique, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre).

Movement direction is by Natalie Lomonte, whose work includes Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, MOMIX, Pilobolus, the Chase Brock Experience, Sex and the City, and her role as Artistic Director at Parsons Dance. The ensemble is joined by Morgan Andrews, Kaori Hiwasa, and Alyssa Bulin, who help lead audiences through the world of AVALONA.

At the center of AVALONA is a timeless question: Who are you becoming? Through soaring vocals, layered harmonies, and emotionally resonant compositions, the concert traces key moments of the story’s arc, exploring loss, temptation, resilience, choice, and awakening. Designed as both a performance and an invitation, the evening introduces audiences to AVALONA’s expanding universe, including future immersive productions, digital content, and wellness-driven experiences.

The Lincoln Center presentation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of AVALONA: A Musical Legend, bringing its modern myth to one of New York City’s most vibrant cultural gathering spaces.