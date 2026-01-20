Jay Jurden, Hanukah Lewinksy and More to Join THE ODYSSEY OF ANGIE K Benefit Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for “The Odyssey of Angie K,” a retrospective on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuting Thursday, January 29 at The Green Room 42. Tickets to the evening, proceeds from which will be donated to Gaza Soup Kitchen, are now available.

Jay Jurden (Yes, Ma’am on Hulu), Paper Magazine’s Joan Summers, midtown maven Hanukah Lewinksy, and creator Alex Bedder will join Michelle Chan Bennett, Maya Deshmukh, Schuylar Robinson, Bailey Swilley, and Milly Tamarez as the Greek chorus reimagining scenes from the seminal Bravo show’s most recent stellar season.

“Every Housewife is on a journey, whether it’s one of self-discovery, of developing new friendships, or even just one to Federal Prison Camp Bryan,” said Bedder. “With this insane season of television, how could we do anything but pay tribute to the absolute Greek epic that Angie K. took her Salt Lake sirens on?”

The show marks the Manhattan debut of Bedder’s Real Housewife reinterpretations, which have built a cult audience with sold-out readings across Brooklyn and across franchises. Their solo show “Bye, Sister,” a performance piece inspired by Tati Westbrook’s legendary Youtube meltdown, received critical acclaim in its sold-out debut in 2023.