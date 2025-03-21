Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur and More to Star in DUKE & ROYA at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York premiere of Duke & Roya by playwright Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Warren Adams will begin on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre for 11 weeks only.



The cast will feature Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, “Insecure”), Stephanie Nur (“Lioness,” “1883”), Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni (“Only Murders in The Building,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Dariush Kashani (Oslo, The Band’s Visit).



A bold new play about romance, identity, and culture, Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.



Duke & Roya is produced by Tony Award winners Laura Ivey and Janet Brenner, alongside Smada Media and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Emmy and Tony Award winner Mike Jackson, Emmy Award winner Ty Stiklorius, and EGOT winner John Legend. General Management is by TT Partners.



“We're thrilled to be producers on Duke & Roya – a daring and provocative work of art that is filled with humanity, compassion, and love," said John Legend, Mike Jackson & Ty Stiklorius. “Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur are exceptionally talented actors, and we’re so excited to present this play to New York audiences this summer.”



