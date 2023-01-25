Japanese Comedian Kazu Kusano To Present PRETTY BEAST At 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This February

Comedian Kazu Kusano will present Pretty Beast written by Kazu Kusano and directed by Jane Morris.

The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on Sat, Feb 18th at 8:20pm, Sun, Feb 19th at 3:20pm, Sat, Feb 25th at 5:00pm, Mon, Feb 27th at 7:10pm, Wed, Mar 1st at 8:50pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

Growing up with a schizophrenic mother and alcoholic father in Japan, Kazu Kusano learned to use humor to heal and process her trauma. She was the "class clown," an identity at odds with Japanese societal norms for girls, however comedy became her ticket to freedom. Her dramedy, Pretty Beast takes on family dysfunction, mental illness, societal sexism, and what it means to discover your own superpowers.

Playwright | Kazu Kusano Kazu Kusano is a stand-up comedian, actress and mischievous Japanese woman. With her thick accent, she brings her crazy physicality, a dark sense of humor, and hot flashes. Kazu can be seen on Comedy Central UK's Channel Hopping as a Japanese correspondent. She is the undefeated champion of Joke-E-Oke at SF Sketchfest, where the late great Robin Williams said, "She's hilarious!" Director | Jane Morris Jane Morris is the Johnny Appleseed of comedy clubs, having opened the Chicago Comedy Showcase, the Second City ETC, Upfront Comedy, the Comedy Underground and is currently managing the Fanatic Salon Theater in Los Angeles. Most recently she has be seen in Brooklyn Nine Nine, Shameless, and The Laundromat. FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a fringe festival can be!