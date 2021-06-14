JUNETEENTH JUBILEE to be Presented by Little Mozart Foundation, Greenwich House Music School, Soapbox Presents & Ars Nova

Little Mozart Foundation, Greenwich House Music School, Soapbox Presents, and Ars Nova will present Juneteenth Jubliee on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4-5.30pm at Greenwich House Pottery (16 Jones Street). The event is free, but RSVPs are requested.

The interactive music festival will trace the development of Jazz from its African roots to its birth in New Orleans, its flourishing in the Harlem Renaissance, and its impact during the Civil Rights Movement and the current Black Lives Matter movement. The program will engage the audience throughout with dancing, singing, and most of all, making music together. The fun will include tap dancing, African drumming, New Orleans-style parades, poetry readings, drag queen storytime, make-your-own maraca and Juneteenth Flag stations, and much more!

Juneteenth Jubilee is produced by Alphonso Horne and Marija Abney. Horne has performed with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Rihanna, Jon Batiste, and more. Abney created The Soapbox Presents during the pandemic to celebrate artists and Black and brown communities.

The Little Mozart Foundation is the nonprofit branch of Mozart for Munchkins. For more information and to RSVP for Juneteenth Jubilee, visit littlemozartfoundation.org/JuneteenthJubilee.