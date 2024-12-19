JUDY COLLINS AND FRIENDS: 85 Years of Music and Protest to be Presented at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judy Collins will present a star-studded 85th birthday celebration Judy Collins and Friends: 85 Years of Music and Protest on March 8, 2025, at 8 PM at The Town Hall. Directed by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Russ Titelman, Judy Collins will be joined onstage by her peers and some of the young talents she inspired and helped nurture. Tickets, ranging from $55-85, can be purchased beginning Friday, December 20th at 12 PM EST.

Judy Collins first performed at The Town Hall in 1964 in a program that resulted in her first live recording Judy Collins in Concert (1964). Over the past six decades, Judy Collins has performed at The Town Hall several times, both in her own concerts and at activist events including the civil rights and anti-war programs to which she has dedicated much of her life.

Both Town Hall Friends of the Arts Awardees, Collins and Titelman will take the opportunity of Collins's 85th birthday to celebrate the songwriting and activism that is at the core of Collins's artistic legacy, Held on International Women's Day, Judy Collins's birthday celebration will be a look back at her six decades of music and protest, and a look forward to the generations she has led and inspired.

