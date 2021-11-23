JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Announces Cast & Creative Team

Today, Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas announced their full cast and creative team.

The cast will include Colin Trudell as Emmet Otter, Jordan Brownlee (Puppeteer) as Tiny Squirrel/Doc Bullfrog, Kevin Covert as Mayor Fox, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Mrs. Mink/Hetty Muskrat, Matt Furtado (Puppeteer) as Skippy Squirrel/Yancy Woodchuck/Stan Weasel, Jakeim Hart as Harvey, Steven Huynh as Wendell/Weasel, Maggie Lakis as Mrs. Fox, Anney Ozar (Puppeteer) as Nutella Squirrel/Old Lady Possum, J. Antonio Rodriguez as Charlie/Will Possum, James Silson (Puppeteer) as Jiffy Squirrel/Fred Lizard, and Cass Morgan as Ma Otter.

This stage adaptation by iTheatrics in association with The Jim Henson Company will feature a lovable mix of performers with puppet characters from the world-renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli (NEWSIES) and a toe-tapping score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams. The production will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with Ray DeMattis serving as Associate Director.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas will feature scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Matt Kraus, make-up design by Melissa Munn, puppet supervision by John Tartaglia, music direction by Larry Pressgrove, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, arrangements by Larry Pressgrove & Dan DeLange, and casting by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Based on the book by Russell and Lillian Hoban and Jim Henson's popular classic holiday special, the show follows Emmet Otter and his Ma as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts.

"Cheryl Henson and I have been scheming and dreaming for over a decade to bring Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas to the New Victory," said New Victory Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. "Working with the talented Paul Williams, Chris Gattelli and Jim Henson's Creature Shop with our good friends at iTheatrics is a holiday wish come true!"

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas will begin performances at the New Victory Theater on December 10th, with an opening night set for December 17th. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

The production will also be available to stream on demand as part of the New Victory Theater's virtual season from December 17th - January 2nd.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is produced by Timothy Allen McDonald, iTheatrics, Writers' Cage, Cheryl Henson, and Heather Henson, with Alex Robertson serving as Associate Producer.