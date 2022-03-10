J2 Spotlight's THE BAKER'S WIFE Opens Tonight

As the conclusion of their acclaimed second season J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is opening the third production of its 2022 season, Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife, based on the film La Femme de Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono tonight, Thursday, March 10 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), the company for The Baker's Wife includes Alexandra Amadeo-Frost (Simone), Dani Apple (Nicole/US Genevive), Maggie Bera (Female Swing), Andy Christopher (Philippe), Grant Evan (Priest), Caleb Funk (Male Swing), Eric Michael Gillett (Claude/US Aimable), Keith Grant (Barnaby), Cooper Grodin (Marquis), Brian Michael Henry (Teacher), Susan J. Jacks (Theresa), Bruce Landry (Dominique), Kelly Lester (Denise), Madison Claire Parks (Genevive), Howard Pinhasik (Aimable), Jesse Sharp (Antoine), Taylor Erin Wade (Inez), and Melodie Wolford (Hortense).

In The Baker's Wife bickering residents of a rural village in 1935 Provence, France, have been without a baker for seven weeks. They finally find peace and contentment in the new baker, Aimable, and his attractive young wife, Genevieve. However, when Genevieve is lured away by a handsome young gigolo, the middle-aged baker loses all zest for life and baking. When he refuses to bake, the villagers must work as a team to bring Aimable and Genevieve back together. Songs include: "Meadowlark" "Proud Lady," and "Where Is The Warmth?"

The Baker's Wife plays March 10 - 20 Single tickets ($55) are available at j2spotlightnyc.com

The 2022 J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season also included the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony-nominated musical A Class Act directed by Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine - the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical, which included brand-new additions in collaboration with the show's creators, directed by Schneider with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin.

The creative team for all 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Rebecca Keenan (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.