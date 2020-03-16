Irish Rep Announces Postponement Of A TOUCH OF THE POET and AN EVENING WITH GREGORY HARRINGTON

In compliance with the additional CDC guidelines issued Sunday evening, Irish Rep has postponed the upcoming production of A Touch of the Poet until it is safe for our theater to resume operations.

An Evening with Gregory Harrington has been cancelled, and we will reschedule the event in the future. Irish Repertory Theatre is contacting ticket holders directly about ticket refunds.

For inquiries, audience members should contact Irish Rep at 212-727-2737 or by emailing BoxOffice@IrishRep.org.




