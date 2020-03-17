Irish Rep Announces New Digital Initiative Launching Today - THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today a new digital initiative to bring the best of Irish theatre directly to their audiences over the coming weeks.

Beginning today, St. Patrick's Day, Irish Rep will release a series of homemade videos on their social media channels of Irish Rep company members performing their favorite songs, poems and monologues from Irish & Irish American plays, poets and musicians. The ongoing initiative, titled The Show Must Go Online, will be hosted by Irish Rep company member Michael Mellamphy (The O'Casey Cycle, The Seafarer) and will feature Irish Rep company members such as Melissa Errico, KT Sullivan, Ciaran Byrne and more.

Videos will roll out all day today, beginning at 3pm EST, and continue in the upcoming weeks. Follow the hashtags #TheShowMustGoOnline and #IrishRepOnline for The Show Must Go Online updates and new videos. All videos will also live on Irish Rep's website: www.irishrep.org/theshowmustgoonline.

Irish Rep will be announcing additional digital content in the coming weeks, as a way to continue to connect the Irish Rep community and theater audiences with leading Irish and Irish American Playwrights, scholars, performers, poets, politicians, theater-makers and more. All content can be found by using the hashtag #IrishRepOnline.

You can follow Irish Rep and all their digital initiatives on all social media accounts:

Twitter: @IrishRep

Instagram: @Irish_Rep

Facebook: Facebook.com/IrishRep

YouTube: youtube.com/IrishRep





