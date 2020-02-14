Iris Bahr's DAI 2.0 to Play New York This Spring at the 14th Street Y

Writer, Director and Performer Iris Bahr announced today that following the success of DAI (Enough), the sequel DAI 2.0 will play New York this spring at the 14th Street Y.

In DAI (Enough), Iris Bahr portrayed ten different characters in a Tel Aviv café right before a suicide bomber enters. The play received the Lucille Lortel Award and two Drama Desk nominations during its hit premiere engagement at Culture Project and consequent Off Broadway run and world tour.

The sequel, DAI 2.0, explores the aftermath of the bombing 10 years later as a salty British reporter, who herself survived the terror act, interviews the family members of the victims on her newly launched podcast. With Bahr's unique brand of humor and pathos, DAI 2.0 brings to life both the lovers and critics of Israeli society from around the world- embodying issues ranging from the current state of the Palestinian conflict, BDS, Israel as a Start-Up Nation, refusenik soldiers, the plight of Holocaust Survivors living in poverty, and more.

DAI 2.0 will begin performances on Friday, April 10th and will run through Saturday, April 25th at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street).

Tickets can be purchased at www.daitheplay.com or at the box office.

BIOGRAPHY

Iris Bahr is an award-winning writer, actor, director, producer and host of the hit X-RAE podcast. She has written two humorous memoirs: Dork Whore, about her travels through Asia, and Machu My Picchu, about her adventures through South America and college experience, as well as The Book of Leon with comic JB Smoove.

Having appeared on numerous TV shows, Ms. Bahr is best known for her recurring role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where she plays the Orthodox Jewish Girl that gets stuck on a ski-lift with Larry David, and her cable series "Svetlana," executive produced alongside MARK CUBAN, which she also wrote and directed for two seasons. Her critically acclaimed solo show, DAI (enough), which she also performed at the United Nations for over 100 ambassadors and delegates, had a hit run Off-Broadway, has toured around the world, and won the prestigious Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Performance, as well as two Drama Desk and UK Stage Award nominations.

She just completed a run of her third solo show, I Lost You There, at the acclaimed Cherry Lane Theatre in NYC.

As a stand-up comic, Iris has performed both in the US and abroad, and was chosen as one of the New Faces at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. She performs regularly in New York City and also hosts a weekly podcast X-RAE, as her alter ego Rae Lynn Caspar White (www.xraepod.com). Recent guests include Andie MacDowell, Doug Liman, Lawrence O' Donnell, bestselling author Kurt Andersen, Daily show Correspondent Dulce Sloan, and playwright Itamar Moses. She is magna cum laude graduate of Brown University.





