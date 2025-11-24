Interim Dance Collective's Annual Gala to Honor Charlotte D'Amboise At The York Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Interim Dance Collective will present the upcoming Inaugural Gala, an extraordinary evening honoring the artistry, legacy, and future of dance in New York City and Charlotte D'Amboise. The gala will take place on December 8th at the historic Off-Broadway Theatre, The York Theatre, gathering Broadway luminaries, industry leaders, dancers, and patrons of the dance and Broadway community for an unforgettable celebration.

Interim Dance Collective's Mission:

Their mission is to empower professional performing artists through transitional phases of their careers by providing safe, high-quality, free dance classes and opportunities for artistic fulfillment. We are committed to fostering a supportive community where artists can refine their skills, connect with peers, and explore new creative possibilities-ensuring that financial constraints are never a barrier to their passion for dance.

The evening will feature:

VIP pre-show event hosted by 2 Michelin Star Sommeliers

​​a performance by Interim's remarkable dancers and pieces set by Deidre Goodwin, Ryan Kasprzak, Ahmad Simmons, Caleb Dicke, Alexa Racioppi, Myles Tracy, and Kristen Grace Brown.

A raffle, silent auction, and a live auction all benefiting Interim's dancers and classes.

Special appearances and performances by industry professionals during the Post-Show Reception.