INVIERNO by José Cruz González to Kick Off Red Bull Theater Revelation Readings

RED BULL THEATER has revealed details of the first presentation of the all new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings (offered both in-person and online).

Red Bull’s Revelation Reading series will kick off Monday October 20th with INVIERNO by José Cruz González, directed by Madeline Sayet, live in-person from the Peter Jay Sharp Theater (7:30 PM ET). The recording will be available from 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 21st until 11:59 PM ET on Sunday October 26th. Open Captions will be available beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 22nd until 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, October 26th. Produced in association with Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva.

In this powerful new version of The Winter’s Tale, José Cruz González uses Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, betrayal, and redemption to heal wounds of colonialism. Set against the rich cultural backdrop of California’s Central Coast, the play travels between the U.S. invasion of Mexico in 1846 and the 21st Century, and opens with a lullaby in the language of the Chumash Native Americans, sung by the character Paulina as a healer who weaves the voice of Indigenous resistance into the temporal borderlands of Shakespeare’s romance.

Upcoming Readings will include Faustus by Christopher Marlowe, adapted and directed by Devin Brain, on Monday November 3rd in person at The Public Theater and online, produced in association with The Acting Company; The Rover by Aphra Behn, adapted by Kate Walat, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch on Sunday January 11th, co-produced with Classic Stage Company; Sejanus by Ben Jonson, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein, on Monday January 26th at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons and streamed online; The Illusion by Corneille, a version by Ranjit Bolt, directed by Mirabelle Ordinaire on Monday February 16th in person at Florence Gould Theatre and online, produced in partnership with L’Alliance New York; The Roaring Girl by Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, adapted by Liz Duffy Adams on Monday March 23rd, in person only at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons; Paris, Actors! by Hamish Linklater, directed by six-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien on Monday April 20th in person only at Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Theater; and Cymbeline, Refinished by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw on Monday May 18th in person at Symphony Space - Leonard Nimoy Theater and streamed.