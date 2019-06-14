ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE Comes to NYMF

Sci-Fi fans and conspiracy theorists are getting their very own musical comedy this Summer, as ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE descends upon Manhattan - as part of the New York Musical Festival, July 8 - 13th at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre. The production features Music & Lyrics by Yuri Worontschak and Book & Lyrics by Paul Western-Pittard. Joey Murray directs. Casting is soon to be announced.



When beauty-pageant contestant Tina Lyons is cheated out of her rightful first place in the finale of a Ms. Beautiful World competition, she admits herself into the Savra Wellness Centre for Spiritual and Mental Wellbeing to rebalance her life. Little does she know, she's accidentally checked-in to a top-secret operation run by Illuminati-lizard Overlords using the hospital as a cover. They're on a mission to colonize the planet. The problem is - they're awful at their job and they're running out of time before the mission is canceled and planet earth is annihilated.



Believing these lizard aliens to be yet another symptom of her own overworked psyche, Tina decides to help her new friends 'conquer the earth' by staging their very own Beauty Pageant, using their DNA altering 'human cream' as first prize. As it tracks the rise, fall, then rise again of Tina Lyons, ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE dances us through passionate, catchy, rock & roll all of which describes the striking music of Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space. Not to mention a theme that crawls inside your head like an intergalactic ear-worm and refuses to let go of your mind.



ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE features scenic design by Carl Tallent, costumes by Jess Gersz, sound design by Rider Q. Stanton, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, projection design by Lisa Renkel, choreography by Brooke Wendle, and musical direction by Luke Williams. The Stage Managers are Ali Simone & Seth Betzler. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. General Management is by Evan Bernardin Productions, Evan Bernardin and Gwynne Richmond.



Performances of ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE are on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm; Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm; Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 pm; Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm and on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 pm.



For more information visit: http://www.nymf.org/festival/2019-events/illuminati-lizards-outer-space/







