HIP HOP CINDERELLA - A NEW MUSICAL to Stream in December

The virtual theatrical experience will launch online beginning Thursday, December 10 at 7pm.

Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com will present "Hip Hop Cinderella - A New Musical,"a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs. This virtual theatrical experience will launch online beginning Thursday, December 10 at 7pm and will be available on demand through December 27, 2020. Tickets are priced at $20 (general admission), $15 (students/seniors) and $25 (viewing family) and may be purchased at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella's stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into "Ella C" and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

"It's a new world and it's time for new ways of storytelling," says David Coffman, Co-Founder of HipHopMusicals.com. "Rap, Hip Hop, TikTok, Pop, Virtual Theater and Musical Theatre are all part of a thriving new language. We are happy to join the conversation!" While Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Director of Amas Musical Theatre, says "It's very satisfying to see our young people embracing this new form of theatrical performance. And there is a new opportunity to share our work to with a greater audience through this medium."

Directed by Christopher Scott, Amas Artistic Associate, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager. Video Editor is Matt Gurren.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You