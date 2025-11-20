HERE Arts Center Unveils Winter & Spring 2026 Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HERE Arts Center will expand its Spring 2026 programming with the HARP world premiere of Dream Feed by The HawtPlates as part of the Under the Radar Festival, the return of Puppetopia in February, and the world premiere of James Scruggs’ participatory piece Off the Record: Acts of Restorative Justice, created with Thomas Giovanni. The programming joins previously announced winter offerings across HERE’s spaces. HERE members will receive priority access to tickets and events.

Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, and Lauren Miller said, “At a time when artistic freedom is increasingly restricted and repressed, it feels incredibly meaningful to support the limitless visions of artists who are reconstructing the world we live in while staying rooted in curiosity, hope, and wonder. As we dream forward into HERE's future, we couldn't be more thrilled to deepen relationships with artists who have long been a part of HERE's creative ecosystem and seed relationships with artists who will make their HERE debut this Spring.”

WINTER LINEUP

THE PEARL

December 3–7, 2025 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

Hosted by HERE Arts Center

Directed by Soroush Taheri

Written by Ghotbeddin Sadeghi

Performed by Maneli Hosseinpour, Soroush Taheri Aval, Yasha Khozoui, Oyku Guven

The Pearl is a historical play that reimagines the Mongol invasion of Iran through the perspective of women, focusing on resilience and survival.

BUM BUM (OR, THIS FARCE HAS AUTISM)

December 4–14, 2025 — Mainstage Theater

Presented by EPIC Players

Written by Dave Osmundsen

EPIC Players will present the world premiere of Dave Osmundsen’s comedy, performed by a neurodivergent ensemble and addressing representations of neurodivergence in media.

QING BAI: INNOCENCE (LEGEND OF THE WHITE SNAKE)

December 12–14, 2025 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

Written and Directed by Tara P. Nyingjè, with Ophelia He

This experimental piece reimagines the Chinese legend through movement and ritual, performed in Mandarin with English subtitles.

PUPPET PARLOR

December 17–19, 2025 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

Curated by Basil Twist

The annual puppetry showcase will return with artists including Joey Arias, Tau Bennett, Sophie Becker, and live music by Jono Mainelli.

JANUARY IN NYC FESTIVAL SHOWCASES

January 9–11, 2026 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater and Edge Space

HERE will present work from Official Puppet Business (Bill’s 44th) and Kat Mustatea (The Mutables) as part of the January festival lineup.

DREAM FEED

January 9–25, 2026 — Mainstage Theater

A HARP World Premiere

Written and Performed by The HawtPlates

Directed by Phillip Howze

Dream Feed, a 2023 HARP commission co-commissioned by Under the Radar, will make its world premiere as a live vocal concept album exploring dreaming and memory.

ANY MINUTE NOW

January 15 – February 1, 2026 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

Written by Alix Sobler

Directed by Peter Jay Fernandez

Starring Alison Cimmet, Jess Gabor, Jay O. Sanders

The play follows a family confronting past choices amid reality-bending circumstances.

PUPPETOPIA

February 17 – March 1, 2026 — Mainstage and Dorothy B. Williams Theaters

Curated by Barbara Busackino and Basil Twist

HERE’s puppetry festival will return with premieres including PARCHED by Official Puppet Business and RUBY & CHARLIE by Jessica Simon & Co.

SPRING LINEUP

ENTANGLED: 12 SCENES IN A CIRCLE K OFF THE I-40 IN NEW MEXICO

March 10–29, 2026 — Mainstage Theater

Conceived by SOCIETY

Written by Mona Mansour and Emily Zemba

Directed by Scott Illingworth

Set in a shifting reality inside a Southwest gas station, the piece investigates free will and quantum science.

DEAR JOHN

March 5–19, 2026 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

Created & Performed by Rachel Lin

Directed by Tara Elliott

A solo documentary theatre work that incorporates letters, interviews, and digital correspondence to explore personal history.

OFF THE RECORD: ACTS OF RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

April 3–19, 2026 — Mainstage Theater

By James Scruggs, in collaboration with Thomas Giovanni

A HERE World Premiere

A participatory theatrical intervention offering space for audiences and individuals with active criminal records to engage with criminal justice attorneys.

THE MENOPAUSE MONOLOGUES

April 30 – May 3, 2026 — Mainstage Theater

Created by Carrie Vanhouten

Produced by Lulu Braunstein

Directed by Lisa Anne Morrison

A multidisciplinary work centering lived experiences of menopause, with each performance followed by a Q&A with a certified menopause specialist.

CONSTANCE: A CONFESSION

May 13–16, 2026 — Mainstage Theater

Produced by Experiments in Opera

Developed in the EiO Writers’ Room, the opera follows its title character through a series of transformations involving psychic work, wellness culture, and online influence.

CRIMINAL QUEERNESS FESTIVAL 2026

June 2026 — Mainstage Theater

Co-produced by National Queer Theater and HERE Arts Center

The annual festival will present new works by artists from countries where queerness is criminalized or censored.

CAMPING

June 2026 — Dorothy B. Williams Theater

By Victoria Barclay

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Produced by Colt Coeur

A new play about friendship, desire, and emotional upheaval unfolding during a camping trip.

ABOUT HERE ARTS CENTER

Since 1993, HERE Arts Center has produced and presented multidisciplinary performance, supporting artists across theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. Led by Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, and Lauren Miller, the organization curates programming rooted in equity, sustainability, and community engagement.