Full Cast Set For Fourth Annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival

Breaking the Binary Theatre has announced the complete casting for the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. As previously announced, the festival, which will continue the theater company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will take place October 20 – 26, 2025.

The festival will open on Monday, October 20 with a one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring a star-studded all-trans and non-binary cast led by Laverne Cox, Alex Newell, Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Dylan Mulvaney, and more. Tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone are on sale now at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/10/20/THE-DROWSY-CHAPERONE-in-Concert-0800PM. All net proceeds will benefit Trans Lifeline, Black Trans Liberation, and Breaking the Binary Theatre.

The Festival will continue at Open Jar Studios from Tuesday, October 21 – Saturday, October 25 with ten readings of five new plays and conclude at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center on Sunday, October 26 with the organization’s annual commissioning project with partners Concord Theatricals.

The festival will feature Samora La Perdida and Taylor Iman Jones (she/they) in Death Comes in Threes; Cheeyang Ng (they/them) in Legendary; Chasity Moore (she/her), Dane Figueroa Edidi (she/her), Grant Evan (she/they), Jayae Riley Jr. (she/they), Leo Sheng (he/him), Sis thee Doll (she/her), and TL Thompson (they/them/t) in The Lady of M Street; Arturo Luíz Soria, Bekah Zornosa (she/they), Janice Amaya (they/them/elle), Nicola Gorham (she/her), and Vico Ortiz (they/them/theirs, elle/le/e) in Hiraeth Or, When Pluto Was a Planet; Ashil Lee (they/he), Ashton Muñiz (they/he), Che Kabia (they/them), Daphne Always (she/her), Sagan Chen, Smith Alfieri (he/they), and Vann Dukes (they/them) in Punch Back.

Limitless will close out the festival featuring new pieces by Adrian Einspanier (they/them), Audley Puglisi (they/them), Barsha (she/they), Bazeed (they/them), Chris Bush (she/her), Dom Martello (they/them/she), Emmanuelle Mattana (she/they), JJ Maley (he/they), Jordan Ramirez Puckett (they/them), Sam Mueller (they/she), Travis Alabanza, and Utkarsh Rajawat (they/them) and performed by Brian Michael Smith (he/him), Justin David Sullivan (he/she/they), K.O. (they/them) (f.k.a. Karen Olivo), Reed Northrup, and Sandra Caldwell (she/her).

Tickets for the Festival presentations at Open Jar Studios and The LGBT+ CENTER are complimentary and are now available at www.btb-nyc.com/25festival.