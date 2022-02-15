Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for HEARTLAND

59E59 Theaters announced today the full cast and creative team for Heartland, a new play written by Gabriel Jason Dean, in collaboration with Geva Theatre Center. Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Heartland begins previews on March 15, 2022, in Theater B with opening night set for March 26 for a run through April 10, 2022.

Heartland is a deeply personal play following Dr. Harold Banks, who is a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea - the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan and Omaha, Nebraska, Heartland is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy.

The cast of Heartland will include Owais Ahmed (Guards at the Taj), Mark Cuddy (Waiting for Godot), and Mari Vial-Golden (LOVE).

Heartland will feature scenic design by Meredith Reis (House Plant), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Selling Kabul), lighting design by Seth Reiser (Somebody's Daughter), music and sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Skylight), and dramaturgy by Jenni Werner (Airness).

The performance schedule for Heartland is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15pm.

Tickets to Heartland begin at $25 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/heartland.