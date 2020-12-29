Full Cast Announced for 'STIFF DRINK!?' WITH DR. EUSTICE SISSY (PSY.D.), PRESENTS: 'CORONA CAM SHOW'

The Exponential Festival has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of "'Stiff Drink!?' with Dr. Eustice Sissy (Psy.D.), presents: 'Corona Cam Show'", a YouTube dating-advice cabaret, written and directed by Lee Rayment and Nic Adams, with original songs by Adams (Icarus in the L.E.S., Duet-ed).

The cast for Corona Cam Show will include Lee Rayment as Dr. Eustice Sissy, Fernando Gonzalez (Minor Character) as Toby, and will feature guest appearances by Becca Blackwell (Is This A Room, "High Maintenance"), Cristina Pitter (Behind The Sheet), Nic Adams, and Leonie Bell (Electric Feeling Maybe), as well as surprise guest stars.

Driven to near madness by quarantine and the moratorium on live shows, dating-advice cabaret iconoclast Dr. Eustice Sissy enrolls the help of his personal assistant/nephew/interim producer Toby to bring his extravaganza to a new audience-YouTube! While Sissy bemoans the loss of his second true calling (still a practicing Psy.D.), Toby flourishes: finding love, equanimity, and sass. Through gay nonsense, original songs, and a collision of stillness and madness, Corona Cam Show is one less night you'll have to spend alone.

Running thirty minutes in length, the premiere of Corona Cam Show will take place on Wednesday, January 13 at 9pm on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel. The dating-advice cabaret will be viewable on the channel after its premiere. No tickets are required but guests are encouraged to donate through the festival, with 100% of donations going to the artists.