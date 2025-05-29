Full Cast Announced for SEARCHING FOR WILLIE LYNCH Opening Off-Broadway This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast has been revealed for Searching for Willie Lynch, a new epic drama written and directed by Layon Gray, making its Off-Broadway debut this summer at the Actors Temple Theatre.

This sweeping, time-jumping production explores the shared fate of three families who inhabit the same Louisiana house across three eras—2008, 1965, and 1930. As tensions mount and secrets unravel, mystical doors within the home become portals to the past and glimpses of the future, linking generations through legacy, trauma, and hope.

The cast includes Thaddeus Daniels, Sara Beneke, Isaiah Joseph, Femi Olosunde, Layon Gray, Paul Roberson, Raven Jeannette, Daw'ud Muhammad, and Nico Ryan.

Previously a sold-out success at both the National Black Theatre Festival and Pittsburgh City Theatre Company’s Lilly Theatre, Searching for Willie Lynch now comes to Off-Broadway for a limited run, presented by the Layon Gray American Theatre Company and Dorothy Spellman.

Previews begin June 14, 2025, with opening night set for June 19 in honor of Juneteenth. The production runs through July 13 at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 W. 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Tickets are available now at www.TeleCharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

