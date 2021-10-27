Fiasco Theater Announces 'Without A Net' Production of IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING By Aditi Brennan Kapil

Fiasco Theater will begin its new Without A Net series - where shows are table-worked, thrown on their feet, and shared with an audience in only two weeks - with three nights of performances of IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING by Aditi Brennan Kapil from November 18-20, 2021 at The Connelly Theater (220 E 4th St). Tickets are available now starting at $25.

"We could not be more thrilled to kick off Without A Net with the incredible IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING," said Jessie Austrian, Co-Artistic Director of Fiasco and Director of the production. "The impetus behind this series is to bring our audiences into the creative process, and to give actors and creative teams the chance to take big, bold, playful leaps in front of audiences. This show, about a theater company in transition and the power of who is written into and out of history, feels like an ideal piece for inaugurating the Without A Net series this fall."

"This is a unique opportunity to both see a production in action and be part of work that is still evolving" said Noah Brody and Ben Steinfeld, Co-Artistic Directors of Fiasco. "This particular free-wheeling performance of this remarkable show will be available for only three nights in November. We hope everyone who is excited about Fiasco's new return to live theater can join us."

The cast for IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING includes: Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, Public Mobile Hamlet, Novenas for a Lost Hospital) as Imogen, Devin Haqq (The Winning Side, Richard III, Fiasco's Measure for Measure) as Henry, Noah Brody (Fiasco's Into the Woods, Measure For Measure, CSC's As You Like It) as John/Ned Whiting, Tina Chilip (Mothers, The Good Fight, HVSF's Much Ado About Nothing) as Anna Roos/Fluffy/Bear on Ice, Paul L. Coffey (Fiasco's Into the Woods, Measure For Measure, Blue Bloods) as Richard/Harry Hunks, Zack Fine (China Doll, Fiasco's Two Gentleman of Verona, Timon of Athens) as William/Crier, Gabriel Neumann (The Last Blueberry on Earth, Senhor Das Moscas) as Nicholas/Fluffy and Ben Steinfeld (Cyrano, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Fiasco's Merrily We Roll Along) as Alexander/Warden. The creative team includes direction by Jessie Austrian (Fiasco's Two Gentlemen of Verona), costume design by Asa Benally, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and props and scenic design by Samantha Shoffner.