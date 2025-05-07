Felice Lesser Dance Theater's I AM A DANCER 2020 Comes to New York Live Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Felice Lesser's “live documentary” I AM A DANCER 2020, a real-time journey into the effects of the pandemic on the dance world, will be given its World Premiere at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 26th at New York Live Arts. I Am a Dancer 2020, which will have four performances through June 28, marks the 50th Anniversary of Felice Lesser Dance Theater. The work combines live dance, projected video, and filmed interviews to depict how dance workers navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2006, Lesser conceived and choreographed I AM A DANCER which followed the difficult lives of freelance dancers as they navigated injuries, body image, "survival" jobs, financial insecurity, and the all-too-short performing career. Despite these obstacles, I AM A DANCER movingly conveyed the dancers' passion for their art. Videotaped interviews were interspersed with live dances, set against a backdrop of projected video – allowing the performers to dance with "companies" of their own clones. The 2025 production, I AM A DANCER 2020, follows the format of the original, but is set in the politically turbulent years of 2020-22 as the pandemic turned into months, then years, jeopardizing the dancers' livelihoods and reason for being.

The live cast for I AM A DANCER 2020 includes Mackenzie Allen, Justice Jackson, Amina Konaté, Kristin Licata (who starred in the original 2006 cast of I AM A DANCER), and Héloïse Ponsonnet. Among those seen on video are Melanie Adam (a principal dancer from the original 1975-76 company), Stephanie (Lyon) Albanese (FLDT's principal dancer from 1989-2000), and Andrea Kron.

I AM A DANCER 2020 will include recorded excerpts from Handel's Messiah and "Sound an Alarm" from Judas Maccabeus; an excerpt from the first movement of Johannes Brahms' Cello Sonata in F (Opus 99); and the second movement of Alessandro Marcello's Oboe Concerto in D minor, recorded by oboist Diane Lesser, and organist Kent Tritle. Richard Einhorn and Dave August will also contribute short pieces to the score. Lighting is designed by John Salutz.

Tickets for I AM A DANCER 2020 on Opening Night, Thursday, June 26 at 7:00 PM are $50 and include a post-performance 50th Anniversary “toast.” Tickets for June 27 and June 28 (7:00 PM) and June 28 matinee (2:00 PM) are priced at $40 for general admission, $25 for students and seniors.

New York Live Arts is located at 219 West 19th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues).

I AM A DANCER 2020 is made possible in part with support from LMCC's 2025 “Creative Engagement” Program (Funding for LMCC's Manhattan Arts Grants is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), and the Howard Gilman Foundation), Mary & Jerome Vascellaro, Amy M. Lesser, A.R.T./NY's Creative Opportunities Fund, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, Indie Theatre Fund's “Deep Roots: Pay Your People Grants,” Cozen O'Connor, Freed of London, Materials for the Arts, and the Friends of the Felice Lesser Dance Theater.

