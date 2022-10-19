Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUREVER HOME Comes to The Players Theatre

Furever Home the Musical is by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

FUREVER HOME Comes to The Players Theatre Five stray dogs share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. Meet Bravo, the young pup new to the shelter and full of joy and hope. Daphne Louise, German Shepheard -veteran at the shelter - still full of hope for her furever home. Tex, a small pit-bull mix who thinks he is a cowboy although he has never left Queens.

Fifi, an older and previously pampered French poodle who believes she is French - oh la la. Whoops, the lovable and overly clumsy golden retriever and class clown. Enjoy this heart- tugging, funny-bone plucking musical in an intimate setting with live music. We guarantee you will leave shouting "Oh Joy!" As a BONE-us - a portion of every ticket will be donated to a local animal shelter!

Performances run November 10-20.

Furever Home the Musical is by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell. It is playing at The Players Theatre 115 Macougal Street Between West 3rd & Bleecker Streets New York, NY 10012. The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre is the 3rd floor loft theatre. Take the A, C, E, B, D, F & M trains to West 4th. Exit at West 3rd and walk one block east to Macdougal street. The theatre is located on the corner above Cafe Wha. The theatre is located on the 3rd floor of a walk up building. There is no elevator.





More Hot Stories For You


CHARACT-ARAOKE Returns to The Squirrel Comedy Theatre Next WeekendCHARACT-ARAOKE Returns to The Squirrel Comedy Theatre Next Weekend
October 19, 2022

CHARACT-ARAOKE is once again taking the stage at The Squirrel Comedy Theatre! On Saturday, October 29th this successful musical character show will put up another laugh-packed performance at Under St Marks.
Alex Roe Takes on the Role of Melville in THE SEA LADYAlex Roe Takes on the Role of Melville in THE SEA LADY
October 19, 2022

Actor and Director Alex Roe will be taking over the role of Horace Melville in Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse's sell-out premiere of Neith Boyce's THE SEA LADY. Roe is known for his performances at Metropolitan as Jesse James in MISSOURI LEGEND, Richard Dudgeon in THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE, and Blemie, the dog, in Eugene O'Neill's LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF SILVERDENE EMBLEM O'NEILL. 
Cast Announced For THE LONE WOLF SOCIETY Staged Reading At The TankCast Announced For THE LONE WOLF SOCIETY Staged Reading At The Tank
October 18, 2022

Casting has been announced for the staged reading of Anthony J. Piccione's new full-length drama The Lone Wolf Society, directed by Andrés Gallardo Bustillo and scheduled for November 4th at 7pm at The Tank, located at 312 W 36th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY.
Author D.T. Max Shares Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim At The National Arts Club, November 17Author D.T. Max Shares Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim At The National Arts Club, November 17
October 18, 2022

The National Arts Club presents an evening with D.T. Max, author of Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim, on Thursday, November 17 at 8 PM (EST).
Matthew Freeman's SILVER SPRING Set For Premiere Reading At The National Arts Club, November 14Matthew Freeman's SILVER SPRING Set For Premiere Reading At The National Arts Club, November 14
October 18, 2022

The National Arts Club (NAC) presents the premiere reading of playwright Matthew Freeman's Silver Spring on Monday, November 14 at 2 PM (EST).