FUREVER HOME Comes to The Players Theatre

Five stray dogs share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. Meet Bravo, the young pup new to the shelter and full of joy and hope. Daphne Louise, German Shepheard -veteran at the shelter - still full of hope for her furever home. Tex, a small pit-bull mix who thinks he is a cowboy although he has never left Queens.

Fifi, an older and previously pampered French poodle who believes she is French - oh la la. Whoops, the lovable and overly clumsy golden retriever and class clown. Enjoy this heart- tugging, funny-bone plucking musical in an intimate setting with live music. We guarantee you will leave shouting "Oh Joy!" As a BONE-us - a portion of every ticket will be donated to a local animal shelter!

Performances run November 10-20.

Furever Home the Musical is by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell. It is playing at The Players Theatre 115 Macougal Street Between West 3rd & Bleecker Streets New York, NY 10012. The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre is the 3rd floor loft theatre. Take the A, C, E, B, D, F & M trains to West 4th. Exit at West 3rd and walk one block east to Macdougal street. The theatre is located on the corner above Cafe Wha. The theatre is located on the 3rd floor of a walk up building. There is no elevator.