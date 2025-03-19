FRIGID Nightcap to Present IT'S A TRANS, TRANS, TRANS WORLDâ€“ A Celebration Of Trans Joy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID Nightcap will presnet the upcoming edition of its monthly variety show, titled "It's a Trans, Trans, Trans, Trans World." This special event, set for Friday, March 28 at 10:00 PM at the Under St. Marks Theatre, promises an evening of unapologetic celebration, defiant creativity, and sheer chaotic brilliance, all spotlighting the talents of trans artists.

Hosted by the incomparable Tre Blaze, a stand-up comedian and drag king known for their sharp-witted humor and high-energy performances, the night will feature a diverse lineup of acts that defy genre boundaries. Audiences can expect hilarious stand-up routines, electrifying live music, breathtaking burlesque, thoughtful theatre, and radical performance art, all woven together in a genre-smashing, rule-breaking variety show.

Featured Performers Include:

Lou Sydel + Theo Duclo: Presenting "A Suit for Two," a clown/dance duet mixing absurdist movement, physical comedy, and satire, offering a joyful and rebellious take on transmasc identity.â€‹

Colette: Delivering a subversive cabaret act that reimagines the music of Anita Bryant, blending live singing, biting satire, and a radical reclamation of vintage pop culture with an LGBTQIA+ twist.â€‹

Dora Diamond: A queer pop siren who combines synth-driven electronic pop with deeply personal lyrics, exploring her experiences as a trans woman through soaring vocals and infectious beats.â€‹

Lady Galahad: Performing "Violet," an original indie-folk song about trans love, longing, and connection, offering raw and heartfelt acoustic storytelling.â€‹

ThatRYANOverThere: Bringing "Like It Changed Me," a mix of burlesque, contemporary dance, and drag that tells the story of her transition and self-discovery, set to Kesha's "Eat the Acid."â€‹

Ellis Durand: Combining trans stand-up comedy with a twist, delivering sharp-witted jokes about transition, queer absurdity, and a satirical transmasc striptease inspired by Che Diaz from And Just Like That.â€‹

The Strange Girlzz: Presenting an excerpt from "Mirrorball" by playwright Mik Dietz, a work that delves into the reflections, distortions, and shattering moments of queer identity through movement and surrealism.

"In a world that tries to erase, diminish, or control trans voices, FRIGID Nightcap will be louder, prouder, and more unhinged than ever," said producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "Queer joy is resistance. Trans existence is power. This night is one for the history books."â€‹

Event Details:

Date & Time: Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:00 PMâ€‹

Location: Under St. Marks Theatre, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009â€‹

Tickets: $15 (includes a complimentary glass of wine). Livestream tickets available for $10.

Tickets are available for purchase at FRIGID New York's website. Due to limited seating, advance purchase is highly recommended.

Join us for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the power, resilience, and creativity of the trans community. Come laugh, celebrate, and revel in the sheer power of being trans. Trans people have always been here. Trans people are here now. And trans people will always be here

Comments