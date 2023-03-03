FRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRINGE FESTIVAL HANGOVERS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 03, 2023  

On Sunday, March 7th FRIGID New York will present Hangovers from their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival, an open and unjuried theater festival that gives 100% of box office proceeds directly to the artists whose work is being presented. Hangover performances are awarded to the show at each venue that sold that total number of tickets during the festival. Tickets to Hangovers are available at www.frigid.nyc.

Swinging on the Seine, written and performed by D'yan Forest, the world's oldest female comedian, will receive a Hangover on Sunday, March 7 at 6:40pm in The Kraine Theater (95 East 4th Street). Comedienne and cabaret artist D'yan Forest has always been ahead of her time. In 1963 she moved to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan was transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger's scene. A coming-of-age story like you have never seen. The audacious D'yan just turned 88 and she's still going strong. Come celebrate life, love, and the city of Paris with her!

How to Be an Ethical Slut, written and performed by Brooke McCarthy, will receive an additional performance on Sunday, March 7 at 7pm. Experience the ride of your life as an unethical slut penetrates lies, STDs, triads, orgies, and love in her musical journey to becoming an Ethical Slut. Don't miss this award-winning original one-woman cabaret-comedy show by and starring Brooke McCarthy. Presented at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place) and via streaming.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc




