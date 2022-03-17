FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL PARODY is Returning To NYC This Spring

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY, the hilarious unauthorized sendup of the iconic tv series, is slated for an open-ended run, Off-Broadway in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. The production will be directed by Ryan David Barto and will feature musical direction by Rita Posillico. Previews begin Tuesday, March 29th at 7:30PM and the official opening night will be on Tuesday, April 5th at 7:30PM. Casting will be announced shortly.



Performances are on Tuesdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 9:30PM, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 5:00PM and 7:30PM.



Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now: https://www.ticketmaster.com/friends-the-musical-parody-new-york-tickets/artist/2789721

"The score and script are full of surprises and laughs. The music features everything from tangos to ballads to full-on rock numbers, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy," said Musical Director Rita Posillico.



FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY is the unauthorized comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-somethings as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.



Songs from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:



• "495 Grove Street - How Can We Afford This Place?"

• "How You Doin'?" - Joey

• "We Were On A Break!" - Ross

• "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" - Janice

• "Will They or Won't They?" - Ross and Rachel

• "The Ballad of Fat Monica"

• "Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" - Chandler

• "The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode"

• "We'll Always Be There For You"





Bob McSmith and Tobly McSmith are best friends who have created nine parody musicals over 15 years. Their musicals have played in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, Australia, Poland and three national tours. Tobly McSmith is author of Stay Gold and Act Cool, young adult novels about love, staying true to yourself, and transgender issues. He has created The Stay Gold Foundation to provide gender affirming resources to transgender and non-binary people in need.



Bob and Tobly's parody musicals include: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody (New York, Las Vegas, US and UK tour); The Office! The Musical Parody (New York, US tour); The Office! Parody Presents: Who Is The Scranton Strangler? (US Tour); Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critics Pick), Katdashians! The Musical (upsetting Andrew Lloyd Weber), 90210! The Parody Musical! (New York and Chicago); Showgirls! The Musical Parody (New York, San Francisco); Full House! The Musical Parody (Starring Perez Hilton), Love Actually! The Parody Musical (New York, upcoming US tour), and Parks & Rec! The Musical Parody (Coming 2022). They are hard at work on their next musical: Sopranos: On Ice! A Figure Skating Parody



Ryan David Barto is pivoting into his directorial debut since his original involvement as Production Stage Manager on the 2018 production. Other credits include Friends! The Musical Parody (North American Tour), The Office! A Musical Parody, and Love Actually The Unauthorized Musical Parody (Off Broadway).



Rita Posillico is a musician/actress from New York. She has been involved in the entertainment industry for over 10 years, performing, composing and music directing at venues such as 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Bitter End, and The Office! A Musical Parody. Her original musical Could Have Been has been produced in Manhattan three times, including receiving an award at the NY Theater Festival. She has also had her work nominated for best score in a comedic web series at the LAWebfest and has a single out on Spotify titled One Last Bite with her blues/rock group Rita & The Playboys. An actor, singer, pianist, guitarist, and writer, Rita continues to work on writing new compositions and performing in the New York area.