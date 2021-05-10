FRAGMENTS, A LIVE AUDIO STORY Enters Final Weekend Of Live Performances

The performance art piece Fragments, a live audio story concludes this weekend, with performances on Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, at 6:00pm and 7:30pm on both days. Featuring a stunning array of live dance, video projections, and original composition, Fragments is based on the real-life experiences of Herta Sales and interviews taken with her. For tickets and more information, please visit www.MandieRapoza.com/Fragments.

Through the fog of Alzheimer's, Austrian-born Herta wrestles with the foundational moments of her past, including a childhood involvement with the Hitler Youth. Through interactions with her caregiver, her estranged daughter, and her own fractured memories, Herta is forced to confront deep-held regrets and hard truths left unspoken. Fragments centers on one fundamental question: "How much of ourselves must give to the ones we love?"

Fragments premiered at Dixon Place to a sold-out audience in the summer of 2019. Originally produced as a dance/theater fusion piece, it was adapted in November 2020 to be presented in the current, deeply changed, COVID-19 world. Now, rather than a traditional narrative, the production has been reimagined as a live audio installation, supplemented with two live dancers and projected video content. Audiences will get to experience Fragments in a brand new, deeply intimate way, with the soundscape and original musical score serving as the primary design element.

Fragments began performances on May 1st, playing three consecutive weekends concluding this Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, with performances on both days at 6:00pm and 7:30pm at Liberated Fitness (1005 Columbus Avenue). In accordance with New York State health guidelines, all performances will accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 10 people per performance, with face coverings required for everyone including performers, as well as a contactless temperature check upon arrival and health questionnaire in order to get into the building.

Tickets, priced $20-25, are available for purchase by visiting fragments.ticketleap.com/fragments. Private pod performances, priced at $300 for up to 10 guests, can be arranged on the days of existing performances by emailing fragmentstickets@gmail.com. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Mandie Rapoza, Fragments is written by Brian Kettler and features an entirely original score by Kate Marlais, with videography by Julia Discenza, sound design and engineering by Maxine Gutierrez, and lighting design by Riley Cavanaugh.

The piece features live dance performances by Hannah Balagot and Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), with virtual appearances from Jennifer Smith (Anastasia), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, runner-up "The Search for Elle Woods"), Patrick John Moran (Something Rotten! tour), Sophie Lee Morris (Dirty Dancing tour), James Patterson (Gigi), and Oumou Traore.

For more information, please visit www.MandieRapoza.com/Fragments.