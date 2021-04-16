FIAF Opens its Theater This May With Melissa Errico and Adam Gopnik Concert and Film Series

Over the past several months, Broadway star Melissa Errico and writer Adam Gopnik have taken FIAF on a three-part journey, Il Parle, Elle Chante-Love, Desire & Mystery. The program explores the French idea of amour fou, through songs and conversation. This spring marks the culmination of that voyage, with the concert Mystery on May 6 at 7:30pm.

Delving further into the theme of film noir, Errico and Gopnik have selected the films for FIAF's CinÃ©Salon series, Out of the Dark: The Mystery of Film Noir. Running weekly from May 4 to July 5, the series incorporates both French and American examples-and some that involve French filmmakers who immigrated to America-to explore the many sides of the noir vision in cinema. A special attention is paid to the Franco-American dialogue at its core.

Each film in the series will be prefaced by an introduction by Gopnik or Errico created exclusively for FIAF. They will discuss each film's place in the evolution of the genre, pointing out its musical and dramatic affinities with the concert on May 6.

The performance and accompanying film series mark the first in-person events presented in Florence Gould Hall by FIAF since March 2020. They will also be available to stream virtually. Limited in-person tickets are on sale at fiaf.org, along with new protocols for attending events.

Additionally, on May 10 at 7pm, both Errico and Gopnik will join for a Rendez-Vous Live virtual talk, delving into the inspiration behind Il Parle, Elle Chante - Love, Desire & Mystery, the process of bringing it to fruition, and the connections they drew to film noir.