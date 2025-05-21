FATHER ANONYMOUS At AMT Theater Reveals Official Cast 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Father Anonymous, premiering at AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street from June 13 to July 2, 2025, has announced the official cast of this new Off-Broadway play. The play dramatizes the story of Dr. Joseph Warren, America's forgotten founder, and his more famous compatriots, Samuel Adams, John Hancock and Paul Revere.

Opening on the eve of the Boston Massacre (March 5, 1770) and closing with Joseph's martyrdom at Bunker Hill (June 17, 1775), this drama can remind a divided Nation of Constitutional principles that transcend politics – and a larger-than-life person, largely forgotten, to celebrate in common and guide us.

Dr. Joseph Warren will be performed by Craig Cartwright, a Nashville native making his off-Broadway debut. Craig trained at the University of Tennessee and 4th Wall Acting Studio. Sam Adams will be played by Al Minor, who recently starred in Trojans at The Cell Theatre, while Betsy Adams will be performed by Elizabeth Officer of Manhattan Repertory Theatre and The Shrill Collective. John Hancock will be portrayed by Joshua Koehn, founder of Stag & Lion, Paul Revere by Robert Spiker, also of Stag & Lion, and Samuel Adams by Orson Ansari-Cox. Will Cooper, Joseph's apprentice, will be played by Andrew Krautheim, Tory Governor Thomas Hutchinson by John Ramaine, Thomas Marshall by Linus Gelber, and Colonel Prescott by Logan Dean. Dolly Hancock will be played by Danielle Hudson, the Boy by Mandy Greenberg, John Adams by Seth Thompson, and Henry Gale by Victor Blasingame.

Michael Smilek, producer, has performed on and off-Broadway. He is currently Vice President of the Sons of the American Revolution Jockey Hollow Chapter. Joshua Koehn, director, has directed more than 40 plays, over half of them Shakespeare. For Father Anonymous, he will uncharacteristically deal with a living playwright.

Playwright Robert Blecker, taught Constitutional History for over 40 years at New York Law School. A nationally recognized expert in Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, and Philosophy of Sport, Blecker graduated Harvard Law School and later was a Harvard graduate fellow in Law and Humanities. He has long sought to integrate drama and history. His Vote 'NO!' – a dramatic monologue that presented the best case against the Constitution by those who opposed it in 1787-1788 – premiered at the Kennedy Center, traveled to 16 states, and was featured on NPR's All Things Considered. His Voices from the Inside, a dramatic collage drawn from 12 years spent inside Lorton Central, the Nation's only all-Black prison, will premiere after the run of Father Anonymous.

“This talented and enthusiastic ensemble has embraced this project as larger in purpose than any of us,” said Playwright Robert Blecker. “With tears, laughs, and good history, I hope the play will dramatically rescue from obscurity America's Forgotten Founder and the principles for which he stood – and fell. On the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, it's about time to restore to American consciousness, the man who sent Paul Revere on his famous ride, and for two months, commanded America's armed struggle until his death at Bunker Hill. You can't help but notice profound parallels between 1775 and our world today. You can't help but wonder: Is America condemned to learn from history – yet still repeat it?”

Tickets are now available starting at $30. For more information and tickets, visit https://fatheranonymousplay.com.

