FAIRYCAKES Announces Rush Policy In Partnership With TodayTix

Producer Thomas Laub announced today that beginning tomorrow, October 14, 2021, Douglas Carter Beane's new Off-Broadway comedy Fairycakes will launch a $25 rush ticket policy exclusively with TodayTix.

Rush tickets to Fairycakes will be sold exclusively on TodayTix on the day of the performances beginning at 10:00 AM each morning. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

Fairycakes will premiere at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) Thursday, October 14, 2021 with an official opening night on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Beane will direct the cast of characters which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossum), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid). Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as Associate Director.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $35 at www.FairycakesThePlay.com, www.TodayTix.com and the TodayTix® app.

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old-world fairy tales from Douglas Carter Beane.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day.

So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Fairycakes is proud to be the first production of the new season to work in allyship with Broadway for Racial Justice (www.bfrj.com) on creating a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike.

For all information go to www.FairycakesThePlay.com