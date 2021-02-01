Ernest Kohl's New Release From The Musical EIKASIA Hit's #1 On Radio Charts

ERNEST KOHL "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The ELLIOT S. Remixes is a brand new Maxi-single from Ernest Kohl. "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND", is a brand new original song written by ERNEST KOHL & ELLIOT SOKOLOV. Now delving into Ernest's quest to get the "New" sound he wanted to create. This is a sizzling hot new update/remixes of the song pioneering the genre of progressive crossover dance.

Once Again uniting Ernest Kohl with Co-Producer & Co-Writer Elliot Sokolov (who previously Co-Produced Ernest Kohl's #1 Smash Hit's "BEING ALIVE", "ANYONE WHO'S EVER BEEN IN LOVE","HOT BEAT", EIKASIA, "ONLY MUSIC SURVIVES", "BE NEAR ME, "SHELTER ME BABY", "JUST LOOK IN OUR EYES","NO LOVE" & "I REMEMBER WHEN") This new collaboration Production reunion has produced an exciting new progressive EDM- Circuit- NRG- Euro-Club-Pop crossover song that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing.

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes features 2 Special Incredible New Remixes (Radio and Extended Club) Remixes that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND"- The Elliot S. Remixes were skillfully handled by Mix-Master Elliot S.!

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound that is a Intense High Octane Tubro-Charged Anthem, That creates a Crossover Explosive Sound! The hot new remixes range from Progressive Euro-Dance To Trance To NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" is the featured fierce anthem song from the electrifying Musical "EIKASIA"!

This new single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 Hit Full-Length Double CD/LP ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks & The #1 Hit ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" - MEGA-MIX By David Sofer!

ERNEST KOHL'S "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes Features 2 Brand New Enticing & Enthralling Video's Directed By Renown Director & Editor DJ RICKY SIXX

ERNEST KOHL'S "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes CAPTURES THE BRAND NEW CLUB SOUND AND IS SURE TO BE THE BIGGEST HIT OF THE SEASON!

This brand new Maxi-single is now available at all fine Digital Distributors, Including iTunes:https://apple.co/36jtYb5

And Amazon:https://amzn.to/2M818E4

And:Spotify:https://spoti.fi/39shhNl

YouTube (1st Radio RemixVideo):https://bit.ly/39vE9vf

YouTube (Audio/Lyirc Video):https://bit.ly/3r1f0P6

VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/507010643

Released Date World-wide on: JANUARY 29, 2021 on EMG/Universal Music Group INC.

For more information on ERNEST KOHL: www.ERNESTKOHL.COM

Track List

#1. The ELLIOT S. Radio Remix

#2. The ELLIOT S. Extended Club Remix