Erik Schroeder Named General Manager of The Public Theater

Starting January 12, 2026, Erik Schroeder took on the role of General Manager of The Public Theater. Most recently Erik served as Managing Director of The Acting Company for four seasons where he launched three full scale post-COVID national tours, forged key strategic partnerships, produced several marquee special events, oversaw the raising of millions of dollars, and was responsible for budgeting and negotiating contracts.

Prior to that Erik was the Managing Director at The House Theater of Chicago for four years, a General Manager for Criterion Productions and a Senior Management Fellow working with Barry Grove and Florie Seery at Manhattan Theater Club, and for eight seasons was Director of Marketing at Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre Company.

He is a co-producer on Hadestown (Broadway and West End) as well as half a dozen other Broadway shows, completed the 14-week program at the Commercial Theater Institute, and has a BA in Interdisciplinary Fine Arts and Management Studies from St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Erik takes over the GM role from Jeremy Adams, who has taken on the new role of Director of Producing at The Public