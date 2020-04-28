Emit Theatre Presents STAMP STORIES, A Co-Written Story For All Ages Arriving In Your Mailbox

Emit Theatre presents STAMP STORIES, a story that's written in chain-letter form and sent directly to your mailbox. Interested participants sign up at www.emittheatre.org by Friday, May 1 to participate in the creation of the story. Participation is free for all.



Emit Theatre asks how we can continue to create when we are separated. Taking inspiration from the characters in Shakespeare's plays, Emit Theatre turns to letter-writing. After signing up, participants will receive a letter in the mail and a prompt for their portion of the story. Once written, participants send the letter to the next story-writers. The final co-written stories will be incorporated into a special project created by Emit Theatre.



There's something in the mail...and it's a story!



The Stamp Stories are for all ages. Participants can write or draw their portion of the story to the best of their ability. Emit Theatre will provide necessary postage; families must provide the envelope. Email info@emittheatre.org for accessibility questions and other ways to get involved. Follow @emittheatre and #stampstories to join in on the journey.



Emit Theatre is dedicated to inclusive learning through the arts, placing artists and audiences side by side to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities for wonder and discovery. Emit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interactive educational theatre company committed to sharing high-quality arts experiences with diverse young audiences in non-traditional settings and unique, ADA compliant spaces. By crafting portable productions lifted from Shakespeare texts as well as innovative new works, they invite each audience member to approach their immersive productions from their own curiosity.





